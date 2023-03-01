Former state representative sentenced for fraud schemes totaling over $1 million

By Christian Riley Dutcher

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KOMU) — Former Missouri Rep. Patricia “Tricia” Derges has been sentenced to six years and three months in federal prison for exploiting her patients in fraud schemes totaling over $1 million.

In addition to her sentence that will be served without parole, Derges was ordered to pay $500,600 in restitution to her victims.

The sentencing is a result of Derges’ June conviction for her role in a nearly $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme and a separate $200,000 fraud scheme in which she made fake claims about a fake stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics in southern Missouri. She also illegally provided prescription drugs to her clients.

“Derges exploited her position as an elected official and a medical professional to benefit herself financially with complete disregard, to not only her constituents, but to the oath she took as a health care professional to do no harm,” said Charles Dayoub, special agent in charge of FBI Kansas City.

The former Christian County representative was found guilty of 22 counts, including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.

According to a news release, Derges fraudulently received nearly $300,000 in CARES Act funds for her nonprofit cooperation Lift Up Someone Today Inc., a medical and dental clinic in Springfield, despite not offering services from March to June 2020.

The release also stated Derges sold fake stem cell treatments to patients at her medical centers. She was actually giving sterile amniotic fluid to patients who suffered from tissue damage, kidney disease and Lyme disease, among other things, the release said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.