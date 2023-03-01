Gay California Congressman Celebrates Beyoncé During House Floor Speech

By Christopher Wiggins

WASHINGTON, DC (Advocate Channel) — In honor of the end of Black History Month and the start of Women’s History Month, gay Democratic lawmaker Rep. Robert Garcia paid tribute to none other than Beyoncé on the House floor Wednesday morning.

“I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well,” Garcia began, speaking next to a black and white photo of Queen B.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she’s now and forever the moment. I want to celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B, Beyoncé Knowles Carter,” Garcia proclaimed. “A few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H Town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time.”

He celebrated her for being independent.

“When the radio said to speed it up, she went slower,” he said, referring to her lyrics from the song “Partition” which has also become a TikTok trend.

He described hearing Destiny’s Child perform for the first time, noting that the experience influenced his relationship with music.

“It was life-changing for me and the way I experienced music,” he said. “I became an instant fan then and have been a huge fan ever since.”

He touted the music diva as a role model who “stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community — and for my generation as so many others.”

He concluded on a high note.

“She simply is the greatest of all time,” Garcia said. “Her story is history. Mrs. Carter, congratulations on your achievements and for winning the most Grammys ever in the history of our country.”

He concluded, “You are irreplaceable!”

After the speech, Garcia tweeted a clip of his remarks with the comment, “Proud to give the first Congressional tribute ever to @Beyonce on the floor of the U.S. House,” with emojis of a peace sign and a bee.

Beyonce’s latest album, Renaissance, featured extensive collaborations with Black queer creators. That talent included trans DJ Honey Dijon, trans actress TS Madison, and queer rapper Big Freedia. Beyonce also brought in lesbian musician Syd to help produce the track “Plastic Off the Sofa.” And in her song “Cozy,” Beyonce literally describes Daniel Quasar’s Progress Pride flag — also no surprise, given that the album is partly dedicated to her gay Uncle Johnny who died from complications from AIDS.

