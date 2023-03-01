Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:39 PM

Horse found dead, dumped in West Michigan

By SARA POWERS

Click here for updates on this story

    VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — Deputies found a dead horse dumped in the woods in West Michigan, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal Control received a report of a horse being dead and dumped near 112th Ave. and 46th St. in Valley Township, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook at 12:19 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Initially, they were searching for the horse’s owner, but in an update on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the sheriff’s office said they received tips from the public and could identify the owner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content