Milwaukee house riddled with gunfire

By Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee family considers themselves lucky to be alive after someone fired nearly a dozen shots into their house Monday night near 93rd Street and Carmen Avenue.

“I don’t know who would do something like this,” said the resident Bryant Thornton, who was home with his wife and three kids. “This is crazy. I’m very glad my kids are safe. I just felt like I couldn’t do nothing when I heard all them gunshots. I just told my kids to get down, and I just prayed.”

The Thorntons happened to be in the front of the house as the bullets came into the rear from the alley. The bullets passed through the kids’ bedrooms, with one passing across the beds and through a dollhouse into the wall.

“It was very scary because I just felt I couldn’t, I felt like I couldn’t protect my family when random people are just shooting up houses,” Thornton said, as a tear rolled down his cheek.

Their 12-year-old daughter has a “before I die bucket list” hanging on the very bedroom wall that was riddled with bullets. Others bullets passed through walls into the bathroom, where we found one fired bullet was seen still on the floor.

“I counted at least nine bullet holes. When you count nine bullet holes, I’m pretty sure they were aiming at this house. I don’t know who they were trying to get. I know it wasn’t me,” Thornton said.

Now he said he is looking for a place to move his family, as he is grateful it wasn’t quite bedtime yet when the shots were fired. One of the bullet holes is right next to a crucifix.

“I pray every day that my kids are going to be safe, and the Lord did protect us last night,” he said.

Milwaukee police are investigating the shots fired incident. No arrests have been made.

