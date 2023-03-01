Woman dies after car careens over highway bridge in Arlington

By ANNIE GIMBEL

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — A 75-year-old woman died when her SUV flipped over, ending up in a grassy area by the eastbound Interstate 20/Highway northbound 360 interchange in Arlington.

The crash happened on Feb. 28 shortly after 9 p.m. on the bridge connecting both roads.

Based on witness statements and other evidence at the scene, investigators said the woman was traveling in the left lane when she initially took the exit ramp to the connector. Then, while traveling across the bridge, she made an unsafe lane change, according to police and struck the front end of a Honda Accord traveling in the right lane.

The impact of the collision caused the Accord to spin out and the victim to lose control of her SUV, hit the concrete wall of the connector bridge, and go over the side.

The driver of the Accord was not injured. He remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. He isn’t facing any charges in connection to the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman once next of kin are notified.

