Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:42 PM

Semi-truck hauling carrots overturns on SR-62 in Desert Hot Springs; Councilmember calls for safety improvements to dangerous intersection

Courtesy of Councilmember Russell Betts

A truck hauling carrots overturned following a crash in Desert Hot Springs Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 62 and Pierson Boulevard.

An SUV and a semi-truck were involved. There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

Desert Hot Springs Councilmember Russell Betts told News Channel 3 this is a dangerous intersection and he is calling for major safety improvements as soon as possible.

"Our city is working with Caltrans on major safety improvements but until that can happen, more safety measures need to be put in place asap," Betts wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

A photo provided by Betts shows at least two crosses right next to the SUV involved in the crash, signifying previous deadly collisions in that area.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content