Semi-truck hauling carrots overturns on SR-62 in Desert Hot Springs; Councilmember calls for safety improvements to dangerous intersection

A truck hauling carrots overturned following a crash in Desert Hot Springs Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 62 and Pierson Boulevard.

An SUV and a semi-truck were involved. There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

Desert Hot Springs Councilmember Russell Betts told News Channel 3 this is a dangerous intersection and he is calling for major safety improvements as soon as possible.

"Our city is working with Caltrans on major safety improvements but until that can happen, more safety measures need to be put in place asap," Betts wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

A photo provided by Betts shows at least two crosses right next to the SUV involved in the crash, signifying previous deadly collisions in that area.