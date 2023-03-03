Chaos erupts at school board meeting over cellphone tower on top of a Wyandotte school

By Peter Maxwell

WYANDOTTE, Michigan (WXYZ) — Chaos erupted in Wyandotte Thursday because of a cell tower that’s been installed on top of Washington Elementary. On Thursday, the district held a special meeting to discuss the construction and answer questions about the potential radiation exposure the cell tower might pose to the students.

“The only thing this district did not consider is the health of our kids and our staff members,” Parent Josh Castmore said.

According to the district, Catalyst Network Services approached the school board in 2017 about the cell tower. The company, who is working with T-Mobile, said Washington Elementary was the perfect spot for a cell phone tower.

“On June 19 of 2018, the board approved the lease agreement which included mandatory compliance with federal state, and local rules and regulations. That was important to us,” Finance Director at Wyandotte School District Ken Laub said.

But construction was halted because of the pandemic. Now, construction is set to start up again.

“We have the information. We want answers. We want to know why we weren’t notified,” one parent shouts.

Superintendent Catherine Cost tried to tell parents that by FCC standards, the tower does not constitute as a health hazard. But a study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that rats exposed to the radiation that cell phones emit were more likely to get several types of tumors.

“I am ready to file a lawsuit,” Castmore said.

The meeting ended abruptly Thursday and Wyandotte Police were called to kick parents and the media out. Right now it is unclear if another meeting will be scheduled.

