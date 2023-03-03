Here’s where you can stream this year’s Oscar-nominated movies

By Dan Heching, CNN

The 95th Academy Awards are just about a week away, which means there’s still time to watch some of the nominated films and performances.

Many of the movies on the Oscars ballot are now available on streaming services. The multiverse-hopping opus “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — leading the pack with 11 nominations — can be viewed on Showtime Anytime.

Netflix is the place to watch “All Quiet on the Western Front,” with nine nominations to its name, while HBO Max offers viewers “The Banshees of Inisherin” — also with nine nods — as well as “Elvis,” just behind those with eight. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

If Oscar-nominated blockbusters are more your speed, Disney+ has you covered with “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” up for best picture among other categories, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” starring record-setting Oscar nominee Angela Bassett.

This year, all the best picture nominees are available for streaming in fact, either via subscription or for paid on-demand rental. An exhaustive list follows.

NETFLIX

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best actress: “Blonde”

Best original song: “RRR”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “The Sea Beast”

Best adapted screenplay: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

HBO MAX

Best picture: “Elvis,” “The Banshees of Inisherin”

DISNEY+

Best picture: “Avatar: The Way of the Water”

Best supporting actress, best original song: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best animated feature: “Turning Red”

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Best picture: “The Fabelmans,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Women Talking” (all for rental)

Best actor: “The Whale” (for purchase), “Aftersun” (for rental)

Best actress: “To Leslie” (for rental)

Best original song: “Tell It like a Woman” (for rental)

APPLE TV+

Best supporting actor: “Causeway”

Best animated feature: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (for purchase)

PEACOCK

Best picture, best actress: “TÁR”

PARAMOUNT+

Best picture, best original song: “Top Gun: Maverick”

SHOWTIME

Best picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best animated feature: “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

