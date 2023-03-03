John Mellencamp donates archives to Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is donating an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University. IU President Pamela Whitten announced the donation Friday. She says the collection will include original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia related to his music, artwork, social activism and philanthropy. Whitten says the “collection will be an incredible resource for arts scholars and a clear source of inspiration to our students.” She also says a sculpture honoring Mellencamp’s artistic legacy will be commissioned for the Bloomington campus. She says it will symbolize Mellencamp’s strong connection to his southern Indiana roots.

