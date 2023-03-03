Parents say a threat at a Baltimore high school stemmed from a fight at Inner Harbor

By KELSEY KUSHNER

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parents in the Baltimore area are trying to understand what sparked a lockdown at Digital Harbor High School on Thursday.

The campus went on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. after officers began receiving reports that someone at the school had a gun, but officials didn’t find a weapon.

Students told WJZ that they were instructed to shelter in place at that time.

By 11 a.m. the lockdown was lifted after no threat was located, according to authorities.

Now, some parents are alleging that the incident may have stemmed from a fight that happened at the Inner Harbor on Wednesday.

That’s when they say a student was pushed into the water and beaten with a metal chain.

Parents directed WJZ to a video posted on Twitter that allegedly shows a Digital Harbor High School student climbing out of the water before he is beaten with a metal chain.

They say the incident occurred after two groups of students got into a fight.

“I’m kind of surprised,” a man at the Inner Harbor said after hearing about the violence. “I’m down here everyday and I see them kids all the time, and there’s a mob of them, but I never see them acting out of hand . . . I just never see it.”

While some people say it’s common to see young people hanging out near the Inner Harbor after school is dismissed, other people say the harbor is no place for children to be without supervision.

“You got a bunch of kids trying to be grown and nobody is being a parent,” the man said.

WJZ reached out to the Baltimore Police Department about whether the two incidents are connected.

But since the police department didn’t respond to the incident at the Inner Harbor, officers can’t make that connection, according to authorities.

