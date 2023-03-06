Bill to allow prison inmates to apply for financial aid

By Amanda Slee

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A bill by a Tulsa senator could help more people get financial help with college.

Specifically, Oklahomans who are behind bars would be eligible for financial aid.

Senate Bill 11 was written by Tulsa Republican Senator Dave Rader. It would expand eligibility in the Oklahoma Higher Education Tuition Aid Act.

Right now, that act says incarcerated people aren’t eligible for need-based assistance.

This is a big deal because almost three decades ago, the Oklahoma legislature made the amendment prohibiting those in prison and jail from receiving grants.

Through the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant, a person can receive a maximum annual award of 75% of enrollment costs or up to $1,500, whichever is less, at eligible community colleges and career tech centers. For regional universities, it’s up to $2,000, and up to $3,000 at research universities.

The bill passed the Senate 42 to 1 on Feb. 28 and was first read in the house on March 1. If it passes the house, it’ll go to the governor’s desk.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.