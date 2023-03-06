Hundreds converge downtown to try out for Baltimore Ravens cheerleading squad

By Breana Ross

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Hundreds of people converged Saturday downtown for the first day of cheerleading tryouts for the Baltimore Ravens.

There were high kicks and high energy at the Merritt Athletic Club as about 300 hopeful candidates gave it their best shot in hopes of securing one of about 50 spots on the Ravens cheer squad. This marked the first time tryouts took place in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“I’ve been dancing and sharing all my life, so it’s about time to finally get back out there and try out for the Ravens and be on a team that’s in my home state,” said Jonique Lyle, a candidate.

“It feels great to have everyone back. The energy is amazing and it’s great to actually interact with people and see their skills and talent,” said William Stokes-Murray, a stunt coach on the squad. “Today, we are looking for very talented men and women that are able to stunts and dance and have a background in that, and also people who would represent the community well.”

The people who make it past the first round will be back Sunday morning to compete against returning Ravens cheerleaders.

it’s a role Eugene Y, knows well. He’s trying out for his eighth season on the team.

“I think it’s an incredible experience. You know, we get the opportunity to do so many things and just the platform that we are given in the community of Baltimore is really amazing, so it’s a life-changing experience for sure,” he said.

Even though the veteran cheerleaders are no strangers to tryouts, they said they still get nervous that they have to tryout to reclaim their spot on Sunday.

“Of course, it’s a little bit nerve-racking. You know, you’re coming in, there’s so many people trying out,” said Tereese S., a returning cheerleader.

But a spot on the squad makes it all worth it.

“I love our organization. I love our coaches, and then the team that we have with each other is just amazing and unbreakable,” said Morgan L., a returning cheerleader.

“You get to, again, be around some amazing people. You get to get some good fitness in, so you get to keep your body in shape, but the other thing is your passion. Cheerleading is a passion for me. Being with these people is a passion for me,” said DeMarques C., a returning cheerleader.

Those who move on from the second round will then go through an interview round with coaches and a final round at a later date.

