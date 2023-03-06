Overbrook neighborhood reeling after shooting death of 14-year-old

By MARCELLA BAIETTO

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood is reeling following the death of a teenage boy.

“It’s getting worse and it’s younger kids, younger and younger and younger,” Victor Manning, an Overbrook resident, said.

Manning was on the scene Saturday night when police responded to the shooting on Haddington lane. He says he tried speaking with the victim’s brother.

“It appeared to be his brother because he was saying ‘My brother, my brother was shot. I want to go see him.’ But he couldn’t get down to see him because by then it was a crime scene,” Manning said.

Police say at around 8:30 p.m., some friends were walking when they heard “a rapid succession of gunfire.” Numerous evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

Once the gunfire stopped, they saw the teen in the street. He had been shot in the chest. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, Philadelphia anti-drug, anti-violence network advocates were out speaking with neighbors.

“We just are out in the community, trying to keep it safe,” Jahzir Davis, of PAAN West Philadelphia, said.

Davis says young people don’t have to turn to a life of crime.

“We basically can help them get jobs, help people with counseling, schooling,” Davis said.

Police say they have not made any arrests, haven’t found a motive or any weapons yet. They say the homicide unit is still investigating.

It’s also still unclear whether the boy was the intended target, or if he was a bystander.

“It’s not going to stop,” Norris said. “Violence is going to be violence.”

“I think they need more patrols,” Manning said.

Neighbors hope this sort of violence doesn’t happen again.

Philadelphia police are investigating at least six other deadly shootings that happened over the weekend. These killings come as District Attorney Larry Krasner is opening the application process Monday for the city’s Violence Prevention Grant program.

