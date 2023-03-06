SLU chess coach facing sexual assault allegations resigns from St. Louis Chess Club

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A local chess coach and grandmaster accused of sexual assault and harassment has resigned from the St. Louis Chess Club.

Attorney Al Watkins, who said he represents Alejandro Ramirez, confirmed to News 4 in mid-February that his client was under investigation by U.S. Chess officials for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing U.S. chess champion Jennifer Shahade. The two-time women’s chess champion posted her allegations on Twitter.

Shahade shared in a tweet that several other women later contacted her with their own stories regarding Ramirez.

Watkins said Ramirez denies the allegations. However, in a statement released Monday, Ramirez said he is resigning his post as Grandmaster at the St. Louis Chess Club:

“It is clear the investigations into allegations of inappropriate behavior have proven to be a negative distraction for the Club. My cooperation with investigative efforts notwithstanding, I must acknowledge my continued affiliation with the Club is not presently in the best interests of the Club. With this in mind, I hereby resign my affiliation in all respects with the St. Louis Chess Club. I sincerely wish the Club all the best as it moves forward.”

Ramirez has coached at Saint Louis University since 2016. He is on administrative leave during the investigation. Watkins says that by resigning from the St. Louis Chess Club, Ramiez is “effectively also ending his tenure as coach of the Saint Louis University Chess team.”

