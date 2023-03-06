Spanish hurdler Enrique Llopis stretchered off after horror fall at European Indoor Championships

By Matias Grez, CNN

Spanish hurdler Enrique Llopis had to be carried off on a stretcher after suffering a nasty fall in the 60 meters hurdles final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Turkey.

Llopis, who the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) said was a medal contender in the race, collided with the final hurdle and fell awkwardly, appearing to hit his head on the track.

The 22-year-old lay motionless on the track before being attended to by medical staff, who held up a white sheet to shield Llopis from view as he received treatment.

Llopis was then stretchered from the track in a neck brace and taken to hospital, where he later appeared in a video posted to the RFEA Twitter account.

“Everything is good, all the tests came back fine,” he said. “Above all, thank you to the Federation and the medical staff. Now it’s time to recover.”

CNN has reached out to the RFEA for comment.

Switzerland’s Jason Joseph set a European lead of 7.41 seconds to take the gold medal in the race, with Poland’s Jakub Szymanski coming second and France’s Just Kwaou-Mathey third.

