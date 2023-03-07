Arnold Schwarzenegger says antisemites will ‘die miserably’ in lengthy video

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Arnold Schwarzenegger would like to terminate antisemitism and hate.

In a 12-minute video posted by ATTN on Facebook, the star and former Governor of California talked about the emotional toll of having visited the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland and the horrors and atrocities that had occurred there.

Rather than “preach to the choir here,” he said, “Today, I want to talk to the people out there who might have already stumbled into the wrong direction, into the wrong path.”

“I want to talk to you if you’ve heard some conspiracies about Jewish people or people of any race, gender or orientation and thought, ‘That makes sense to me,'” he said. “I want to talk to you if you’ve found yourself thinking anyone is inferior or out to get you because of their religion or the color of their skin or their gender.”

Schwarzenegger, whose father was a member of the Nazi party, spoke from his personal experience.

“I don’t know the road that has brought you here, but I’ve seen enough people throw away their futures for hateful beliefs, so I want to speak to you before you find your regrets at the end of that path,” he said.

Schwarenegger added that he “can understand how people can fall into the trap of prejudice and hate,” but cautioned people to choose another way.

“Nobody who has chosen the easy path of hate has gotten to the end of the road and said, ‘What a life.’ No. They die as miserably as they lived,” he said. “No matter how far you’ve gone, I want you to know you still have a chance to choose a life of strength. You have to fight the war against yourself.’

Five years ago Schwarzenegger shared a message aimed at Neo-Nazis after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

