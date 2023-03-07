Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
By
Updated
today at 6:49 PM
Published 5:52 PM

BNP Paribas Open Day 2: Champions murals unveiled, Eisenhower Cup showcases top talent under the lights

The BNP Paribas Open continued Tuesday with a fun day and night at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

CHAMPIONS MURALS

During the day, the champions murals were unveiled, honoring Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek.

The murals pay tribute to champions of the past and are displayed throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

EISENHOWER CUP

The 2023 Eisenhower Cup is a mixed doubles, tie break tens event featuring top-ranked stars of both the ATP and WTA Tours, pairing up to compete in a one-off charitable event on the eve of main draw action at the BNP Paribas Open.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of this year's tournament.

Article Topic Follows: BNP Paribas Open
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content