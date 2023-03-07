Crews rescue 5 puppies from Michigan house fire

By FOX 17

Click here for updates on this story

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — Five puppies are safe thanks to the quick actions of multiple fire crews who responded to a house fire in Egelston Township early Saturday morning.

Pound Buddies recounted the events in a social media post Saturday. They say firefighters from the Egelston, Moreland, Fruitport and Muskegon Township fire departments worked to put out the fire and brought people to safety, not initially knowing five puppies were still inside.

We’re told only one of the puppies was conscious and crying, alerting crews to its presence.

Firefighters gave the puppies oxygen masks and emergency care, and the puppies regained consciousness soon after, according to the Muskegon animal shelter.

All of the puppies were monitored and kept warm as they were transported to Pound Buddies.

“How do we even express enough gratitude to the incredible men and women who not only keep US safe … but have the expertise to save the lives of our pets as well?” the shelter writes. “You are all truly amazing and we want to thank the departments of Egleston, Moorland, Fruitport and the Township for saving these puppies this morning!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.