Georgians protest against draft law on media, nonprofits

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgian authorities have used tear gas and water cannon outside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi against protesters who oppose a proposed law some see as stifling freedom of the press. Injuries were reported Tuesday. The law, which has received initial approval, would require media outlets and nongovernmental organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.” International organizations have said the draft law runs against Georgia’s democratic development. While Georgia’s president has said she would veto the bill, its authors say it’s needed for the transparency of the work of entities financed by representatives of foreign states. Parliament can override presidential vetoes.

