San Bernardino Mountains access opens for residents

San Bernardino (KCAL, KCBS) — Highways leading into San Bernardino Mountain communities were open to residents Tuesday morning.

Checkpoints remain on roadways, and residents are required to show identification or proof of residence, and have chains on tires, to get up to the mountains.

Reopened roadways include:

Highway 18 north from Old Waterman Canyon Road to Richard Street Highway 330 north and south between Old City Creek Road and Highway 18 Highway 38 State Route 18 is still closed between Snow Valley Resort and Big Bear Dam. The area known as the Arctic Circle shows evidence of avalanche activity and remains closed until further notice.

In Crestline, all the primary roads are open, but only about 50 percent of residential streets have been plowed.

Priority access remains for emergency crews and residents able to come and go.

Many businesses were still closed Tuesday.

There was no anticipated reopening announced for visitors to the area.

