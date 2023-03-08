Skip to Content
ChromaDex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $21 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.83. A year ago, they were trading at $2.60.

