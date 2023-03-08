Mississippi advances initiative process but not for abortion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi might revive an initiative process, but people would be banned from putting abortion laws or budget proposals on the statewide ballot. The House voted 75-9 Wednesday to adopt an initiative proposal. The vote comes weeks after the Senate voted for a different version. Negotiators could work on a final proposal later this month. Mississippi Supreme justices overturned the state’s initiative process in 2021. It had required people to get signatures from outdated congressional districts. The House added the prohibition on abortion initiatives. Republican Rep. Nick Bain says he thinks most people in Mississippi would agree. Democratic Rep. Daryl Porter says he’s not sure.

