Pittsburgh ranks 4th best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, WalletHub says

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is one of the best cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, according to a new WalletHub report.

Pittsburgh ranked number four on WalletHub’s “Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations” list.

WalletHub compared 200 of the country’s largest cities across four key dimensions: St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and weather.

Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago were the only cities to top Pittsburgh, and New York City rounded out the top five.

Pittsburgh also has the fourth highest percentage of the Irish population, WalletHub said.

The city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., rain, snow or sun.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.