‘Severely sick’ animals removed from animal rescue, investigators say

By Emily Brown

KOCHVILLE TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — Several “severely sick” cats and dogs were removed from an animal rescue after the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Monday, March 6.

It happened at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue, located at 3365 Freeland Road in Kochville Township.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint regarding several allegations including multiple possible public health violations at the animal rescue.

As a result of the search warrant, several severely sick cats and dogs were taken into custody and transported to Saginaw County Animal Control, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing. Any information will be turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges.

“Just so that you are aware, AGAR is licensed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. We received our annual inspection at the end of 2022 without any issue. During the 12 years that the rescue has been in operation, we have never received a call, email, or citation from Animal Control regarding health or housing of animals. The director of Saginaw Animal Control has freely visited our facility several times. The information that they have presented is inaccurate and misleading,” Amazing Grace Animal Rescue posted on Facebook Wednesday morning.

