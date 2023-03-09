An East Valley shooting leaves one young man dead, and a mother is seeking answers

One of the victims in the Thursday night shooting in the Carver Tract community between Indio and Coachella in the East Valley is 17-year-old Jayden Lopez, confirmed by his mother, Juanita Brady.

Lopez is survived by His mother, father, four sisters, and two brothers.

Just before midnight, the sheriff's department was called to the scene on Lingayan Avenue, near Van Buren and Avenue 48.

Nobody with injuries was found in the neighborhood, but the agency was later notified two men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson.

His mother is seeking answers on what happened to her son and why?

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are in custody.

As the family grieves the loss of their loved one, they are finalizing Lopez's funeral arrangements.

His services will be on March 24th at Our lady of Perpetual Catholic Church from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

