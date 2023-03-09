Former Trump official launches PAC urging DeSantis to run

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House official who helped implement Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies has broken ranks with the former president. He is instead encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pursue the presidency in 2024. Ken Cuccinelli, a former attorney general of Virginia, was a top official at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s single term in office. He was a vehement defender of the administration’s efforts to crack down on immigration. But on Thursday, Cuccinelli announced he is launching Never Back Down PAC, a new political action committee that will support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ potential 2024 presidential run.

