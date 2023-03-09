La Nina is gone. Here are the deadly storms during its run

The natural temporary weather phenomenon La Nina is gone and that’s good news for a disaster-weary Southeast. Weather disasters generally but not specifically connected to La Nina repeatedly smacked the region during the three years it lasted. Hundreds of tornadoes have hit and they are more frequent in the Southeast during La Nina. Louisiana has been hit by flooding, tornadoes and lots of hurricanes since September 2020. Hurricanes Ida, Delta, Zeta and Nicholas raked Louisiana while Ian and Nicole damaged Florida. The weather service counts 44 different weather disasters that cost $1 billion or more since La Nina formed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.