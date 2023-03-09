Pedro Pascal says his brutal ‘Game of Thrones’ scene with The Mountain was actually ‘relaxing’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Pedro Pascal can handle the heat from a hot wing, but the summer sun on the “Games of Thrones” set was another story.

Before the actor was dodging mushroom zombies in “The Last of Us,” Pascal played Dornish heartthrob Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of “Game Of Thrones,” a character who infamously gets his eyes gauged out by Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

Barbaric as it was to watch, the “Mandalorian” star remembers it as “the best part of the day” in a new episode of hot wing interview show “Hot Ones.”

Pascal told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans that he ended up falling “dead asleep” when filming the edge-of-your-seat moment. (“Game of Thrones” and “The Last of Us” are HBO shows. CNN and HBO are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. He’s over me and he puts his thumbs into my eyes and they’ve got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping this cool blood,” he said, adding that Björnsson was “the gentlest guy ever.”

Pascal said that the fake blood was “so cooling,” that when it was pumped all over his face “it was very cathartic and I went into the deepest sleep I’d been in.”

One good thing that came from this scene for Pascal is perhaps figuring out a sleep remedy.

“I realize now, because I’m not a very good sleeper, I need to be laid out with pieces of flesh, gelatinous, cool-to-the-touch face meat and pooling blood, and maybe I’ll finally get a good f**king night’s sleep,” the actor joked while taking in the heat of the chicken wing he was eating.

On second thought, maybe he should try counting sheep instead.

