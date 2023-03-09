Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for the drug-related killings of four people more than 30 years ago, including a woman who was 9-months pregnant. Arthur Brown Jr. received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. The 52-year-old was condemned for the June 1992 deaths in a Houston home during a drug robbery. Authorities said Brown was part of a ring that shuttled drugs from Texas to Alabama and had bought drugs from a Houston couple. His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it. Brown’s attorneys had argued he was exempt from execution because he was intellectually disabled. Brown was the fifth inmate in Texas and the ninth in the U.S. put to death this year.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press

