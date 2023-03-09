Vinícius Júnior again target of racist insults in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has filed another complaint to authorities following racial insults aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. It was the seventh official complaint made by the league for insults against the Brazilian player. Vinícius is Black. The latest complaint came after someone called him a monkey during Madrid’s 0-0 draw at Real Betis on Sunday. The complaint was made to a court in Seville to try to identify the person and take the appropriate legal measures against the individual. Vinícius has been subjected to insults since he came to play in Spain five years ago. Some of the league’s complaints have already been shelved by Spanish prosecutors.

