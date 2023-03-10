Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ looks like a raunchy good time

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Lawrence is going full on comedy.

Sony has released the trailer for her forthcoming movie, “No Hard Feelings.” In the film, Lawrence plays a woman named Maggie, who in order to save her home, takes a job that entails trying to seduce a shy 19-year-old.

The R-rated trailer is NSFW (though it may depend on where you work) and opens with Lawrence having some financial issues before she answers an ad from some helicopter parents looking to bring their son out of his shell.

Upon meeting the young man, Percy, played by Andrew Barth Feldman at a pet adoption center she asks him, “Mind if I touch your wiener?” as he cradles a Dachshund, which are known as wiener dogs.

See what they did there?

Lawrence is one of the producers for the project, which also stars Matthew Broderick. The comedy is directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

“No Hard Feelings” hits theaters June 23.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.