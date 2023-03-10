Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:01 PM

Two Palm Desert businesses were burglarized and left with major damage

KESQ

1 of 1 Fitness & Performance and Fireside Compounding Pharmacy were burglarized by multiple suspects, says the gym owner.

The burglars broke into the gym first and put a hole in the wall to enter the pharmacy. The gym owner confronted two of the burglars. He says, "They told me they had a gun. They were gonna shoot me. So I took off." No one was hurt, according to the gym owner.

The owners of the pharmacy say this is not the first time they have been broken into, and they really want this behavior to stop.

News Channel 3 reached out to RSO, and they say this is an ongoing investigation, and they have no further information about this case.

News Channel 3 asked RSO, What steps can businesses take to protect themselves from burglaries?

  • Installing video surveillance systems that allow for live viewing.
  • Alarm systems
  • Rolling security shutters
  • Avoid items near or covering windows for a clear, unobstructed view into the business.
  • Good interior and exterior lighting
  • Limit social media advertising
  • Also report any suspicious activity

Employees at the Pharmacy are cleaning up but they are open for their clients to come and pick up their prescriptions.

At 4/5/6 pm, you will hear from the owner of the Pharmacy.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content