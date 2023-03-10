Two Palm Desert businesses were burglarized and left with major damage

1 of 1 Fitness & Performance and Fireside Compounding Pharmacy were burglarized by multiple suspects, says the gym owner.

The burglars broke into the gym first and put a hole in the wall to enter the pharmacy. The gym owner confronted two of the burglars. He says, "They told me they had a gun. They were gonna shoot me. So I took off." No one was hurt, according to the gym owner.

The owners of the pharmacy say this is not the first time they have been broken into, and they really want this behavior to stop.

News Channel 3 reached out to RSO, and they say this is an ongoing investigation, and they have no further information about this case.

News Channel 3 asked RSO, What steps can businesses take to protect themselves from burglaries?

Installing video surveillance systems that allow for live viewing.

Alarm systems

Rolling security shutters

Avoid items near or covering windows for a clear, unobstructed view into the business.

Good interior and exterior lighting

Limit social media advertising

Also report any suspicious activity

Employees at the Pharmacy are cleaning up but they are open for their clients to come and pick up their prescriptions.

At 4/5/6 pm, you will hear from the owner of the Pharmacy.