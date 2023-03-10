Woman arrested for attempted murder and felony child abuse after baby found in Fullerton trash can

By KABC Staff

FULLERTON, California (KABC) — The Fullerton Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old woman for attempted murder and felony child abuse after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a trash can at a gas station on Thursday.

The suspect taken into custody is Venissa Maldonado of Fullerton.

Police served a search warrant at approximately 1:45 a.m. early Friday morning in the 400 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton after an investigation.

The baby was found after crying was heard in the bathroom of the Chevron at 944 W. Orangethorpe Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police also want to remind people that California has a Safely Surrendered Baby Law which allows parents to safety surrender their newborns at a hospital, fire station or other designated site within 72 hours of birth. The surrender can be done confidentially and without fear of prosecution.

