By Ben Church, CNN

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 87th World Cup race on Saturday to break the overall record set by skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark.

The American triumphed in the slalom in Åre, Sweden, to become the sport’s all-time winningest athlete.

More to follow.

