Woman’s stolen car seen on video in other crimes

By Shoshana Stahl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — On the morning of February 27, Sarah Rushing was heading to work when she stopped at the Phillips 66 gas station at Lindbergh and Union in south St. Louis County.

Rushing stood next to her unlocked car while filling up the tank.

“And then they pulled up beside me and he jumped right in my car,” Rushing says.

With her phone and debit card inside, Rushing says a man drove off with her black Dodge Durango.

“I feel unsafe now and I’ve never felt that way,” Rushing says. “I’ve never had a need to feel that way. Everything is taken so fast you don’t even have a chance to process it.”

To be proactive, Rushing called her bank to cancel the card and learned there were additional charges.

“There was a charge from my cell phone,” Rushing says. “I had cash app. It’s a commonly used cash currency exchange that most people use on their cell phones. I had it hooked up to my bank.”

After filing a police report, Rushing took to social media and posted in a Facebook group called GotStolen STL.

“I am just swarmed with information of business owners and private individuals contacting me where my car was used in incidents where they were trying to steal other cars or breaking into cars in South City, South County,” Rushing says.

News 4 also reached out to the St. Louis County Police Department about this.

Police confirm Rushing’s theft but were not able to confirm whether or not it’s being used in additional crimes. Police say what is typical in this type of situation, however, is the use of stolen cars to commit other crimes.

Rushing is urging others to stay vigilant at any time, any place.

“Switch up your routine,” Rushing says. “There’s a chance you’re being watched. They know you’re not paying attention and they know that you’re not aware of them and they will make you a victim.”

News 4 asked the Phillips 66 for a copy of surveillance footage but managers denied that request.

News 4 is also looking into the number of car thefts from South County. We are waiting for an update from St. Louis County police.

