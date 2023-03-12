Kansas, Alabama, Houston and Purdue named No. 1 seeds in 2023 men’s NCAA tournament

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue were named as the No. 1 seeds in the men’s NCAA tournament on Sunday.

After capturing the fourth national championship in school history last season, the Kansas Jayhawks return as one of the four top seeds.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.