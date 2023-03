Otro río atmosférico apunta a una California azotada por tormentas y que todavía enfrenta inundaciones y carreteras dañadas

Caltrans crews continue to respond today to areas of instability on Highway 1 caused by recent rains. These images were taken today from Mill Creek at post mile 18 in Monterey County. #Hwy1 #BigSur #MontereyCounty pic.twitter.com/ej67aKTi3P — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) March 11, 2023

Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for the Community of #Pajaro due to a #LeveeBreak. Please heed evac warnings/orders. Pajaro River levee broke early this morning resulting in active flooding. #Evacuate if told. #TurnAroundDontDrown @Cal_OES @CaltransHQ @CAgovernor pic.twitter.com/tDttiTcaC0 — California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) March 11, 2023

