Human remains found on NKU’s campus may have been there for years, spokesperson says

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky (WLWT) — Decomposed human remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Northern Kentucky University soccer stadium, school officials confirmed on Sunday.

Officials say students, faculty, staff and visitors are not in immediate danger at this time.

“The NKU Police Department received a call from a bystander who was on campus for soccer activities and while walking behind the soccer stadium, discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains in the wooded area near the stadium,” a statement from the university said.

The initial investigation does not suggest any foul play.

Officers immediately responded to the call Sunday afternoon. By 1:22 p.m. the detective on site contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene. At 2:50 p.m., the Coroner arrived to the scene.

The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and coroner are conducting an investigation.

A university spokesperson said that after talking with law enforcement, they learned the remains may have been there for several years.

“The remains are currently with the Coroner’s office and will be transferred to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, a process that investigators believe could take several months,” the spokesperson said.

The school is hosting a Watch Party Sunday night for the men’s basketball team at Truist Arena. The university said that parking for the event will be moved from Lot O to the Welcome Center Garage due to the investigation.

A letter to the NKU campus community from school officials on Sunday afternoon read:

