4 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Kansas City, Missouri

By Jack Anstine

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Four children and one adult were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a school bus in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it received a report of the crash around 7:30 a.m. at 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue.

According to police, a black Dodge Dakota was west on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when it collided with a school bus that was making a left turn onto Wheeling Avenue.

The Dodge struck the right rear of the school bus before sliding underneath the rear of the bus, elevating the rear wheels of the bus off the ground.

The male driver of the Dodge was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police say impairment is under investigation.

Fifteen students were on board the school bus at the time of the crash. Four reported injuries that were not life-threatening, with three of the four arriving at a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the school bus was not injured.

A relief bus took the remaining uninjured students to school.

