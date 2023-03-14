Equal Pay day represents how far into 2023 women had to work to earn as much money as men earned in 2022

By Christinna Bautista

Click here for updates on this story

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — March 14th is the National Observance of Equal Pay Day, the day that women’s salaries catch up to what men earned in 2022.

The gap in pay between men and women remains wide, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The National Organization for Women gathered at the State Capitol for an event called ‘She works hard for the money,’ a call for action to help close the pay gap.

“Another thing that has never been passed is the equal rights amendment. So those are the things we want, and women in Idaho need to have those protections no matter what,” said Cindy Thorngren, President of Southwest Idaho NOW.

Idaho was one of the first states back in 1972 to endorse the Equal Rights Amendment, which would ensure equal legal rights regardless of gender.

Unfortunately, it failed to be added to the U.S. Constitution in 1977.

Earlier this month, nearly 50 years later, the Paycheck Fairness Act was introduced to Congress.

“The Paycheck Fairness Act would close a lot of those loopholes, like discussing your salary, and requiring your employers to tell you the salary range,” said Mary Mosley, President of the American Association of University Women of Idaho.

Ultimately it would help eliminate the gender wage gap and guarantee that women can challenge pay discrimination and hold employers accountable.

In 2019 the median income for men was about $49,000 and for women $37,000, a pay gap of approximately $12,000.

The National Women’s Law Center ranked Idaho 45th among states in 2021 for gender pay equity.

Throughout the nation, women have done better than in the past. Yet in 2022, women still lag behind earning an average of 83% of men’s salaries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.