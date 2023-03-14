Hair to start, then bald to support kids with cancer

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Going bald isn’t what most people necessarily want, but there are exceptions.

Take the annual Go Bald event to raise money for the nonprofit St. Baldrick’s Foundation, where men, women and children lined up happily to have their heads shaved. Doing so was a show of solidarity for young people who lost their hair because of treatment for cancer.

The event Sunday at the Rio Rancho Events Center, sponsored by the New Mexico Firefighters and Friends, was a celebration of hair removal undergone with big hearts and the best of intentions.

Robert Dodd was there for his seventh year, and he planned on returning in the years to come.

“I’ve never personally had family or friends who had childhood cancer,” Dodd said, his new-shorn scalp on display. “I just think it’s a great cause. It’s once a year, and I like seeing all the people, all the donors.”

Having your hair completely buzzed was not required for those who came, said event coordinator Roger Tannen. The most important thing was knowing that the money raised is being used for the development of cancer treatments for the youngest of patients.

“A lot of times adult cancer treatments are imposed on children, and no real treatments have been discovered for childhood cancer,” Tannen said. “So research is needed to develop new treatments specifically for children.”

Charitable organizations like St. Baldrick’s took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tannen said. “Having the people come out and do this and physically appear and raise the funds for childhood cancer is very important to me.”

Those who couldn’t be there in-person but would like to show their support may donate online at stbaldricks.org and look for the New Mexico Firefighters and Friends event page.

