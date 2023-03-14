How Jamie Lee Curtis is showing support for transgender daughter with her Oscar statuette

By Alli Rosenbloom

As Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis continues to relish her big win at Sunday’s Academy Awards, she’s making it a point to honor her family.

Appearing on “Today” on Tuesday, Curtis told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she will be referring to her Oscar statue using they/them pronouns “in support of my daughter Ruby.”

Curtis, a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate, shared in 2021 that her daughter is a transgender woman.

As she lifted the golden statuette next to her face while video chatting with Kotb and Guthrie, Curtis said, “Here they are! In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them.”

Curtis continued to say that “they are doing great, and they’re settling in” in reference to her statuette. “In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

Curtis won her first Oscar for her supporting role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Sunday. The film went on to be the night’s biggest winner with seven wins, including best picture.

Ruby Guest is one of two children shared by Curtis and Christopher Guest, who are also parents to 34-year-old daughter Annie.

In May 2022, Ruby Guest wed their partner Kynthia in a cosplay-themed wedding.

“Yes they do and did!” Curtis wrote in the caption of a photo shared on her verified Instagram that showcased the newlyweds embracing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.