Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A winter storm is dumping heavy, wet snow in parts of the Northeast, causing tens of thousands of power outages, widespread school closings, dangerous driving conditions and a plane to slide off a taxiway. The storm’s path Tuesday included parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Snow totals were expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area. More than 400 flights traveling to, from or within the U.S. were canceled, with Boston and New York City area airports seeing the highest numbers.

By RODRIQUE NGOWI and KATHY MCCORMACK Associated Press

