Special prosecutor in ‘Rust’ case steps down

The special prosecutor for the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico has stepped down, the office of New Mexico’s First Judicial District Attorney shared in a statement Tuesday.

Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor, said in the statement that “after much reflection” she made “the difficult decision” to step down.

“My priority in this case — and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim,” she said. “However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.“

“I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand,” she added.

An attorney for Alec Baldwin filed a motion in February to have Reeb disqualified as special prosecutor as her participation in the case is “unconstitutional” under New Mexico law due to her elected position in the New Mexico House of Representatives. A court hearing was previously set for March 27 to discuss the motion.

CNN has reached out to Baldwin’s representative for comment.

Paperwork was filed with the court, the district attorney’s office said, but it does not show up on the court docket as of Tuesday afternoon. The district attorney’s office said they had no further comment at this time.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin and “Rust” crew members were rehearsing a scene in a rustic church outside Santa Fe, New Mexico when a prop gun in the actor’s hand discharged, killing cinematographer Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

