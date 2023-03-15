Americans pulled back on their spending in February, after a strong January
CNN
By Alicia Wallace, CNN
Americans pulled back on their spending last month after a surprisingly spendy January.
US retail sales fell 0.4% in February from the month before, which was revised up to 3.3%, the Department of Commerce reported on Wednesday.
That decline, which was adjusted for seasonal swings, was greater than economists’ expectations of a 0.3% decline, according to Refinitiv estimates.
Retail sales data is not adjusted for inflation.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.