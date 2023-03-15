Judge weighing abortion pill is favorite of conservatives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas judge hearing a case that could throw into jeopardy access to the nation’s most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a Christian legal group who critics say is being sought out by conservative litigants because they believe he’ll be sympathetic to their causes. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is hearing arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit aimed at putting a nationwide halt to use of the drug mifepristone. He was appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed in 2019 over fierce opposition by Democrats over his history opposing LGBTQ rights. The judge has ruled against the Biden administration on other issues including immigration.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER The Associated Press

