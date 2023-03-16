Student hit by car while getting off school bus in Halifax County, driver charged

By Brett Knese

HALIFAX COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — A teenager is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Wednesday while getting off a school bus in Halifax County.

The student was identified as Tillman Mitchell, 17, from Hollister, North Carolina. Tillman was on his way home from Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School when he was hit by a car around 4:30 p.m., according to State Highway Patrol.

Sky 5 flew over the scene, where a car had a broken windshield and large dent in the hood.

A witness who said they live down the street from the incident said Mitchell was hit while getting off the school bus.

State Highway Patrol confirmed the witness statement, saying the bus stopped in the eastbound lanes on N.C. Highway 561. When Mitchell got off the bus, he was hit by 2022 Tesla Model Y traveling westbound.

Highway Patrol said the school bus stop arm was out when the Tesla hit Mitchell.

The driver of the Tesla, Howard Gene Yee, 51, of Roanoke Rapids, was taken to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with passing a stop school bus striking a person and reckless driving. Yee was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Mitchell is at WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement to parents, Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School’s principal said the school would be providing support staff and would dismiss early Thursday.

