Brian Cox explains what makes ‘Succession’ patriarch Logan Roy tick



CNN

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Succession” star Brian Cox is revealing part of what makes Logan Roy so complicated.

Cox explained in a conversation with CNN’s Chris Wallace for “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” that his character is profoundly disappointed in the world and holds all of that inside, making him bitter.

“I think he feels very, very badly let down,” Cox said of fictional media mogul Logan Roy. “Throughout the whole show, we’ve seen scars on his back, we’ve seen all of the stuff that’s going on, it’s never, you know the genius of Jesse Armstrong and the writers is they don’t expose any of that. They just, that’s a color that’s there. It’s for us to fill in those elements to actually create that in a world as it were. And that’s, I think, precisely what’s happening in that scene where his son says he’s evil, you know, Logan doesn’t think he’s evil.”

Cox added that the Roy family patriarch “believes that morality has collapsed a long, long time ago.”

“So he doesn’t feel that he’s been particularly moral or even immoral,” Cox explained. “He thinks it’s gone beyond that.”

When Wallace asked if Roy was “undercutting” his kids at every point in an effort to ensure there’s no succession in his empire, Cox said that’s not exactly true.

“Oh no, he definitely wants a succession but he’s trying to see who’s the person who’s going to step up to the mob,” he responded.

Season 4 of “Succession” debuts on HBO Max on March 26. (CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

New episodes of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” premiere Friday on HBO Max and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

