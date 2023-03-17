Evacuation orders and warnings slowly being lifted across Monterey County

By Josh Copitch

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Evacuation orders and warnings were slowly being lifted across Monterey County on Thursday. All orders and warnings had been lifted in Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.

In Pajaro, residents will be kept out the evacuation zone until at least next week, as crews work to check the home, water and soil.

Evacuation Orders Monterey County

>>Monterey County evacuation map

Salinas Valley – Spreckels to Greenfield: C-057A, C-064, C-072A, C-066, C-079A, C-075, C-087A, C-089A, C-061, C-077, C-090, C-074, E-006, E-013B, E-013A, E-004, E-016A, E-021, G-028A, G-033A North County – Spreckels to Castroville: C-055, C-046, C-045, C-039, C-035, C-032, C-026, B-073, B-066, B-068 Pajaro: B-001, B-003, B-005, B-006, B-007, B-0012, B-014, B-019 Arroyo Seco: E-030C, E-030A

Evacuation Warnings Monterey County:

North Monterey County: C-036, C-037, C-031, C-033, C-032, C-027, C-024, C-020, C-013, C-015, C-019, B-061, B-069, B-070, B-072, B-058, B-060, B-053, B-056, B-050, C-067, C-070 Evacuation Centers Evacuation centers in Santa Cruz Count are open for Pajaro evacuees.

Monterey County:

Compass Church – 10325 S. Main Street, Salinas Holy Trinity Church – Hall 27 South El Camino Real, Greenfield Salvation Army – 1491 Contra Costa Street, Seaside Castroville Recreation Center – 11261 Crane Street Castroville, CA 95012 Crosetti Hall Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds – Open @ 7 p.m. – 2601 E Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA 95076 . Pets in carriers only, large animal evac. RV parking but no hookups. Temporary Evacuation Points:

Prunedale Library 17822 Moro Rd Carmel Valley Library 65 W. Carmel Valley Rd. King City Library 402 Broadway St. Santa Cruz County:

Water Outages The recent storms and flooding in the Pajaro Sunny Mesa Water District have caused the wells to flood and may have resulted in contaminated tap water, Monterey County officials said. The county is urging residents of Pajaro to avoid using tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

Potable and bottled water is available at: Pajaro Valley Golf Club 967 Salinas Rd Royal Oaks, Ca 95076

Residents of San Ardo have been advised to refrain from drinking tap water due to potential contamination caused by recent flooding. The State Water Resources Control Board, Monterey County and San Ardo Water District have jointly issued a statement advising customers to avoid using tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

