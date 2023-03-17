Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 8:32 AM

Jefferson Street backed up due to road resurfacing

Drivers were being delayed in La Quinta and Indio Friday morning for continuing road work on Jefferson Drive.

Traffic was backed up on northbound Jefferson Drive from Highway 111 to Miles Avenue. Traffic was also backed on westbound Miles Avenue east of Jefferson Drive.

Alternate routes are Adams Street to the west or Clinton Street to the east. Drivers can take Fred Waring Drive or Highway 111 east and westbound to avoid delays on Miles Avenue.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing Time Saver Traffic updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content