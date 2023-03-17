Jefferson Street backed up due to road resurfacing

Drivers were being delayed in La Quinta and Indio Friday morning for continuing road work on Jefferson Drive.

Traffic was backed up on northbound Jefferson Drive from Highway 111 to Miles Avenue. Traffic was also backed on westbound Miles Avenue east of Jefferson Drive.

Alternate routes are Adams Street to the west or Clinton Street to the east. Drivers can take Fred Waring Drive or Highway 111 east and westbound to avoid delays on Miles Avenue.

